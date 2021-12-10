Nick Jonas says he fears ‘not being a good husband’, fan feels Priyanka Chopra is ‘blessed’ to be married to him. Watch

Nick Jonas, in a snippet from the first episode the Jonas Brothers’ new mini-series Moments Between The Moments, said that he is afraid of ‘not being a good husband, brother, son’. The clip was shared on Instagram by a fan account of him and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

“I fear not being a good husband, brother, son. The most important thing to me is my family and the way that I treat them, how I show them love and respect. You know, we all have our way of giving and receiving love,” he said in the video.

Fans praised Nick in the comments section. “You’re the best husband, Nick, always remember that,” one wrote. “Priyanka is blessed to have such a lovely husband,” another said. “He is so thoughtful, concerned and sensitive,” a third wrote.

Moments Between The Moments captures the camaraderie between the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas - behind the scenes of their recent Remember This Tour. Sharing a teaser of the first episode, Nick wrote on Instagram, “2021 was a year of firsts. Getting to spend so much time with my brothers these past few months has been incredible. Watch the first episode of #MomentsBetweenTheMoments now on @Instagram and @Messenger video chat!”

Priyanka and Nick celebrated their third wedding anniversary in London earlier this month. He shared a video of their candlelight dinner, in which she could be seen sitting at a table and smiling, with the word ‘forever’ lit up behind her. The room was also decked up with rose petals.

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka and Nick got married in dual ceremonies to honour each other’s customs at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Over the last few months, they have been navigating a long-distance marriage; she has been stationed in the UK because of her professional commitments, while he has been in the US.