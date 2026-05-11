Nick Jonas showers ‘jaan’ Priyanka Chopra with love on Mother's Day, shares unseen family moments with daughter Malti

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, singer Nick Jonas gave fans a glimpse into his family life with wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie. The singer shared a series of heartwarming pictures featuring Priyanka enjoying playful moments with their little one in a swimming pool and accompanied the post with a heartfelt note dedicated to his wife.

Nick Jonas showers love on Priyanka Chopra on Mother’s Day

Nick Jonas sares unseen photos with Priyanka Chopra and Malti on Mother's Day.

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On Sunday, Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a series of adorable family moments featuring Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie. One picture captured Priyanka having a fun time in the pool with Malti while Nick clicked the candid moment. Another showed the mother-daughter duo twinning in matching red braids, with Priyanka lovingly holding Malti in her arms. The final picture featured a heartwarming family moment, with Priyanka wrapping her arms around Nick while he held their daughter close as they posed for the camera together.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the photos, Nick also penned a sweet note showering Priyanka with love on the occasion. The note read, “You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother’s Day my jaan. We love you so much.” Priyanka reacted to the post and commented, “❤️😍.” She also reposted it on her Instagram Stories along with a kiss emoji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the photos, Nick also penned a sweet note showering Priyanka with love on the occasion. The note read, “You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother’s Day my jaan. We love you so much.” Priyanka reacted to the post and commented, “❤️😍.” She also reposted it on her Instagram Stories along with a kiss emoji. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were delighted to see Nick’s affectionate post for Priyanka. One of the comments read, “Jaan word usage has just upgraded the jiju profile to Jiju Pro Max.” Another commented, “Omg 😍 jaan is such a sweet Hindi word. You are certified desi now @nickjonas.” Another fan wrote, “This is sooooo cute!!” while another called them “the cutest fam.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were delighted to see Nick’s affectionate post for Priyanka. One of the comments read, “Jaan word usage has just upgraded the jiju profile to Jiju Pro Max.” Another commented, “Omg 😍 jaan is such a sweet Hindi word. You are certified desi now @nickjonas.” Another fan wrote, “This is sooooo cute!!” while another called them “the cutest fam.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Priyanka spent part of her Mother’s Day weekend attending the Gold House Gala, where she turned heads on the red carpet. The actor also received the Global Vanguard Honor at the event, a recognition reserved for individuals shaping cross-cultural narratives and global representation in entertainment and media. About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Priyanka spent part of her Mother’s Day weekend attending the Gold House Gala, where she turned heads on the red carpet. The actor also received the Global Vanguard Honor at the event, a recognition reserved for individuals shaping cross-cultural narratives and global representation in entertainment and media. About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra {{/usCountry}}

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Nick and Priyanka’s love story began in 2016 when the singer messaged her on social media. After dating for some time, the couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot later that year in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur that included both Hindu and Christian traditions. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Over the years, the couple has frequently shared moments from their personal life on social media, often posting pictures from vacations, festivals, concerts and family celebrations. Their posts featuring Malti Marie regularly receive love from fans, who enjoy seeing glimpses of their life as parents.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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