Priyanka Chopra shows off Malti’s ‘fancy’ artwork on her phone, shares she carries Nick Jonas' picture with her always

Priyanka revealed that her daughter Malti recently went through a phase of being “fancy” and decided to give her phone a makeover. Showing her phone covered with Malti’s stickers, Priyanka said, “My phone is decorated by my daughter with all her stickers. My daughter is going through this phase of being fancy, she wanted to make my phone a little fancier, because it clearly wasn’t.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently flaunted her daughter Malti Marie ’s creative side. In a conversation with Vogue Arabia, the actor revealed everything she carried in her bag, and one of the most precious items reflected her daughter’s artistic touch. She also shared that she always carries a picture of herself and Nick Jonas , leaving fans gushing.

Priyanka’s Dior tote bag also contained Malti’s cute rubber bands. Speaking about it, she shared how she dislikes how quickly children grow up and eventually have to go to school and follow a schedule. She added that if Malti didn’t have school, she would happily carry her everywhere in her bag.

Priyanka also revealed that she carries a picture of herself and Nick Jonas from 2018 in her bag. She said, “This is the first photo of my husband and I, which I carry with me. I just love that moment where it's quiet, slow time and it's just us.”

One of the fans commented, "She's like me with my kids. I just want them with me all the time but school." Another wrote, "That picture !!!!" Another added, "They both talk with so much love and respect for each other."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas first connected in 2016 after Nick reached out to her on social media. Their relationship soon caught public attention, especially after they appeared together at the Met Gala in 2017. The couple got engaged in 2018 and married later that year in an extravagant wedding celebration in Jodhpur, blending Hindu and Christian traditions.

In 2022, the couple entered a new phase of life as they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Priyanka often shares adorable glimpses of their time together, including vacations and family moments.