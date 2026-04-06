Priyanka Chopra's pool day was all about bikinis, kachi keri, video calling Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. See pics

Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her Sunday, writing, “One of those rare times when a sunday actually felt like a Sunday.. and other randoms.” One picture showed the actor lazing by the pool in a robe as she soaked up the sun. Another showed her in a blue bikini, posing for a picture. It’s not just fans; even Ekta Kapoor seemed impressed, as she commented, “Such a superstar.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Hyderabad to shoot for her Telugu debut Varanasi with SS Rajamouli. After having a relaxing Sunday by the pool with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, the actor took to her Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of it with fans. Some fresh raw mango also seemed to be on the menu.

Priyanka also posted a video of herself savouring kachi keri (raw mango) with red chilli powder, along with pictures of her lazing in the pool. “Not PC with her Desi snacks!” commented a fan, noticing the plate of raw mango by the pool, while another commented, “Is that kachi keri?” One sweet picture showed Malti cuddling up to her grandma, Madhu Chopra, and another of her helping her dad, Nick, cool down as they video-called Priyanka from the US. One video also shows ‘behave like a man’ written on a chalkboard, seemingly taken on set.

About Varanasi SS Rajamouli’s next film after the 2022 hit RRR is Varanasi, which is slated for release Sankranthi 2027. The action-adventure film is co-written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad. It stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj. The film is touted to be a ‘globetrotting adventure’ rooted in Indian mythology.

Despite going on floors early in 2025, the film was officially announced in November 2025. Rajamouli released Mahesh’s first look as Rudhra from the film at a grand event held in Hyderabad. Priyanka plays Mandakini in the film, while Pruthviraj plays Kumbha. The film marks Priyanka’s grand return to Indian cinema after 2016's Jai Gangaajal.

Priyanka starred in Heads of State and played a cameo in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie in 2025. She executive-produced the documentary The Cycle of Love last year. She kicked off this year by playing a pirate in The Bluff, which she also produced. Priyanka also has Season 2 of the Prime Video web series Citadel lined up.