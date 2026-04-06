Priyanka Chopra's pool day was all about bikinis, kachi keri, video calling Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. See pics
Priyanka Chopra posted pictures with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in Hyderabad as they had a relaxing Sunday.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Hyderabad to shoot for her Telugu debut Varanasi with SS Rajamouli. After having a relaxing Sunday by the pool with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, the actor took to her Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of it with fans. Some fresh raw mango also seemed to be on the menu.
Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday was all about bikinis and raw mango
Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her Sunday, writing, “One of those rare times when a sunday actually felt like a Sunday.. and other randoms.” One picture showed the actor lazing by the pool in a robe as she soaked up the sun. Another showed her in a blue bikini, posing for a picture. It’s not just fans; even Ekta Kapoor seemed impressed, as she commented, “Such a superstar.”
Priyanka also posted a video of herself savouring kachi keri (raw mango) with red chilli powder, along with pictures of her lazing in the pool. “Not PC with her Desi snacks!” commented a fan, noticing the plate of raw mango by the pool, while another commented, “Is that kachi keri?” One sweet picture showed Malti cuddling up to her grandma, Madhu Chopra, and another of her helping her dad, Nick, cool down as they video-called Priyanka from the US. One video also shows ‘behave like a man’ written on a chalkboard, seemingly taken on set.
About Varanasi
SS Rajamouli’s next film after the 2022 hit RRR is Varanasi, which is slated for release Sankranthi 2027. The action-adventure film is co-written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad. It stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj. The film is touted to be a ‘globetrotting adventure’ rooted in Indian mythology.
Despite going on floors early in 2025, the film was officially announced in November 2025. Rajamouli released Mahesh’s first look as Rudhra from the film at a grand event held in Hyderabad. Priyanka plays Mandakini in the film, while Pruthviraj plays Kumbha. The film marks Priyanka’s grand return to Indian cinema after 2016's Jai Gangaajal.
Priyanka starred in Heads of State and played a cameo in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie in 2025. She executive-produced the documentary The Cycle of Love last year. She kicked off this year by playing a pirate in The Bluff, which she also produced. Priyanka also has Season 2 of the Prime Video web series Citadel lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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