Amazon cancels further seasons of Citadel Honey Bunny and Diana even as Priyanka Chopra's main show eyes 2026 release

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 16, 2025 11:18 PM IST

Despite the cancellations, Amazon confirms the main Citadel series will return for a highly anticipated Season 2 in 2026.

Adding to Amazon Prime Video's slate of cancelled shows is Raj and DK's Citadel Honey Bunny. The Indian off-shoot of Russo Brothers-created Citadel has been cancelled after just one season, Deadline reported. Even the Italian sister series Citadel: Diana has been cancelled.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel Honey Bunny is cancelled.
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel Honey Bunny is cancelled.

Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny review

An early end to Citadel off-shoots

Amazon, however, has announced that the main series will return with lead stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. “Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet. With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026.”

About the show

Citadel Honey Bunny starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Nadia (Priyanka's) spy agent parents. Critics called the show better than the main series but still among the weakest in Raj&DK's bejewelled filmography. It released in December.

All this upheaval comes after the exit of Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon's MGM Studios, who greenlit Citadel universe and a bunch of other projects, many of which were cancelled or paused during or right after her tenure. She helmed the combined entity that emerged when Amazon closed its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, the fabled moviemaker behind Rocky and James Bond film franchises.

Rumours are circling that even the Tomb Raider series with Sophie Turner has been abandoned. There is no official word on it yet.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
