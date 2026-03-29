Priyanka Chopra shares ‘random March’ with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti, and Oscars moment. See pics

On Sunday, Priyanka shared her highlights of the spring month. The photo dump included pictures of Priyanka playing with Malti, candid shots of the mother-daughter duo at home, and some casual outdoor moments. Images captured her travelling, relaxing, and enjoying quiet moments with her family. She captioned the collection simply, “Random March,” giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life over the past month. One image showed her holding her Academy Awards presenter ID card.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a series of Instagram posts documenting her March. The Bluff actor spent time with her daughter, Malti Marie , and husband, Nick Jonas , and posted a “random March” photo dump that included candid family moments and a photo of her as the presenter at the recently concluded 98th edition of the Academy Awards .

At the 98th Academy Awards, Priyanka Chopra presented the Best International Feature Film category alongside Javier Bardem, who used the moment to say, “No to war and Free Palestine.” Priyanka smiled and nodded during Javier’s statement, a brief reaction that quickly drew attention online. Fans and viewers were divided: some praised her composed, graceful presence, while others criticised her for not echoing the political remark. Priyanka herself did not make any further public comment on the incident, allowing the moment to speak for itself.

March was a busy month for Priyanka, who balanced work commitments with personal time. She travelled extensively, including a trip to Amritsar, Punjab, which she shared on Instagram stories. A photo of a digital flight map showed her journey from New Delhi to Amritsar, captioned, “Chalo! Another adventure,” without revealing further details.

Priyanka Chopra's latest work On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Bluff, a swashbuckling action‑thriller on Amazon Prime Video, in which she stars as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former 19th‑century pirate drawn back into danger to protect her family.

Priyanka is now preparing for her return to Indian cinema with the upcoming film Varanasi, directed by S S Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027, and follows a globe‑spanning action‑adventure.