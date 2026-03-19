Did Swara Bhasker take a dig at Priyanka Chopra over her Oscars moment with Javier Bardem? Swara clarifies

A social media post allegedly attributed to Swara Bhasker recently stirred controversy online, claiming she had criticised Priyanka Chopra over her reaction to Javier Bardem’s ‘Free Palestine’ remark at the Oscars 2026 stage. As the post gained traction, Swara has now stepped forward to shut down the claims, clarifying that the tweet in question is fake and was never posted by her. The fake tweet attributed to Swara Bhasker took a dig at Priyanka Chopra.

Swara Bhasker reacts to fake tweet On Wednesday, Swara took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight. She posted her tweet with an image of the post that was being circulated on social media, attributing her reaction to Priyanka’s outing at the recently held oscars 2026.

Clarifying her stance, Swara shared, “So apparently, Sanghis have created this fake tweet & are circulating it to mock me. Ajeeb desperation hai. I’m capable of generating my own controversies guys, you don’t have to implant me in other people’s news.. I mean I know you guys are OBSESSED with me but.. I’ll give you content na! So yeah.. this supposed tweet of mine is FAKE!”

The fake tweet attributed to Swara read, “No matter how much you fake yourself to please some people, one day your real face will come in front of the whole world and you will face the consequences you deserve."