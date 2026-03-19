Did Swara Bhasker take a dig at Priyanka Chopra over her Oscars moment with Javier Bardem? Swara clarifies
On Wednesday, Swara Bhasker took to social media to set the record straight about a post being circulated attributed to her, taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra.
A social media post allegedly attributed to Swara Bhasker recently stirred controversy online, claiming she had criticised Priyanka Chopra over her reaction to Javier Bardem’s ‘Free Palestine’ remark at the Oscars 2026 stage. As the post gained traction, Swara has now stepped forward to shut down the claims, clarifying that the tweet in question is fake and was never posted by her.
Swara Bhasker reacts to fake tweet
On Wednesday, Swara took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight. She posted her tweet with an image of the post that was being circulated on social media, attributing her reaction to Priyanka’s outing at the recently held oscars 2026.
Clarifying her stance, Swara shared, “So apparently, Sanghis have created this fake tweet & are circulating it to mock me. Ajeeb desperation hai. I’m capable of generating my own controversies guys, you don’t have to implant me in other people’s news.. I mean I know you guys are OBSESSED with me but.. I’ll give you content na! So yeah.. this supposed tweet of mine is FAKE!”
The fake tweet attributed to Swara read, “No matter how much you fake yourself to please some people, one day your real face will come in front of the whole world and you will face the consequences you deserve."
On Sunday, Priyanka took to the stage at the Oscars 2026 alongside actor Javier Bardem to present the award for Best International Feature Film. The moment has since gone viral due to Priyanka’s reaction to Javier’s remark just moments before announcing the winner.
Before presenting the award, Javier, who wore a ‘No to War’ pin on his tuxedo, said, “No to war and Free Palestine.” Priyanka, who stood alongside him, nodded along. Following that, the actors then presented the award, which went to the Norwegian film Sentimental Value. Since the broadcast, Priyanka’s reaction to Javier’s statement has triggered mixed reactions across social media, with social media users divided over the viral moment.
Swara's latest work
On the professional front, Swara was recently seen alongside her politician-husband, Fahad Ahmad, on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which featured real-life celebrity couples competing in light-hearted tasks and challenges. She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mrs Falani. The project, which remains under wraps, is said to be a social comedy-drama with Swara, in which she will play multiple roles across different regions and dialects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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