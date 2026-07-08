Ali Fazal on Raakh: 'With Prosit Roy, it's never the same'

Crime thrillers have found an ideal home on digital platforms in the last few years. But after giving audiences Paatal Lok in 2020, director Prosit Roy was not keen about returning to the genre. Until he heard the narration of Raakh, which released on OTT last month. “I agreed because of the kind of storytelling, the kind of structure it was offering me. There were two different timelines and so many new characters, so many interesting emotions to explore,” shares Prosit.

Actor Ali Fazal, who headlines the Prime Video series as Sub-Inspector Jayprakash Jatav, chimes in to add, “I think with him it's never the same. It's like his love letters to each scene, each narrative, even if it's the same crime genre, it's totally different. If I'd seen Paatal Lok, I wouldn't think it's the same person doing this, and the other way around.”

The director of the series, which is based on the infamous Ranga-Billa case of 1978, further adds that it was the story that stayed with him. “I generally take a few days to react to any story, because that's my process. I always try and see if the story is staying with me or not. But for this one, immediately I told them I want to be part of this and the journey began from there,” ends Prosit.