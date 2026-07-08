Anupam Kher speaks on Ram temple donation theft, says accused must be caught and punished

Amid the ongoing Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy, actor Anupam Kher arrived to visit the temple before shooting for his next movie Shri Ram Bhoomi. He said those responsible for the alleged theft of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya should be caught and punished, adding that the controversy should not affect the temple's sanctity. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has spoken on the Ram Mandir donation theft. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

What Anupam said Anupam told PTI, “Our new film, Shri Ram Bhoomi, begins shooting today in Ayodhya. How can any new work begin without the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman? That is why I have come here to seek their blessings and to pray for the health, peace, and happiness of everyone.”

When asked about the alleged scam, which has sparked a major political storm, the actor said thieves exist everywhere. "It does not reduce the dignity or prestige of the temple. It took 500 years for this temple to be established. If a few people indulge in such acts, it should not affect the temple's sanctity.

"If there's a theft in a house, you don't blame or abandon the house itself. What happened was wrong and should never have happened. But Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram have existed since ancient times, across the ages. Those responsible for it must certainly be caught and punished," the actor said.

Anupam Kher, who ventured into Bollywood with 1982 Hindi movie Aagman, has starred in over 500 films in his decades-long career. He recently directed the film, Tanvi the Great.