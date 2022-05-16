Nikamma first look: Shilpa Shetty debuts as superwoman Avni before trailer launch, fans call her 'desi Gal Gadot'

Shilpa Shetty is back on social media, after taking a break. This time in a new avatar. On Monday, she unveiled the first look of her ‘superwoman’ character Avni from her upcoming film Nikamma. (Read also: Shamita Shetty talks about overcoming depression on Shilpa Shetty's show, says she still 'looks for signs everyday')

Shilpa captioned her post, “Now we’re talking In a brand new avatar! Who is the REAL ‘AVNI’???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more (Sound On) Remember tomorrow 17th May, launching the NIKAMMA trailer at 11:30 aa #Nikamma #Nikammagiri #SomethingNew #StayTuned.”

In the teaser video, Shilpa is seen dressed in a red and blue superhero look and holding a sword. Reacting to it, one fan wrote, “Welcome back to the social media platform,” while another one said, “Welcome back, queen!” One user called Shilpa “desi Gal Gadot,” and another one compared her with the Wonder Woman actor.

Earlier in May, Shilpa announced a break from social media till she finds her ‘new avatar’. She said, “Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar .” While it left fans feeling worried about her, some were quick to realise that it was a part of her upcoming film promotion. Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma stars Shilpa with Abhimanyu Dassani. Releasing on June 17, the official trailer will be launched on Tuesday.

Shilpa marked her comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Besides the Sabbir Khan directorial, she is also a part of Sukhee. Sharing the first look from the film, she had said, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main. Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab. Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya. Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! (I am a little fearless. My life is an open book. So what if the world calls me shameless, my dreams are no less than everyone else’s).” Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma, the film is directed by Sonal Joshi.

