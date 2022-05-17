Nikamma trailer: Shilpa Shetty dons superhero avatar to fix a lazy Abhimanyu Dassani, fans call it 'disastrous' already

Shilpa Shetty is back to acting with Nikamma and the trailer of the film shows she is offering something different this time. Featuring Abhimanyu Dassani as a lazy jobless boy, the Nikamma trailer revolves around how he only believes in having fun seven days a week. But his life takes a u-turn when Shilpa Shetty arrives as a superhero to make him a responsible person. He eventually stands up to fight for his family against the film's antagonist, played by Abhimanyu Singh. Also read: Nikamma first look: Shilpa Shetty debuts as superwoman Avni before trailer launch, fans call her 'desi Gal Gadot'

The trailer also introduces singer Shirley Setia, who makes her Bollywood debut with Nikamma. It shows Abhimanyu's Sidharth (Sid) lazying around from Monday to Thursday, followed by movie outings on Friday, having booze on Saturday and painting the town red with Shirley's Siya on Sunday. The popular Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa song Nikamma Kiya Is Dil Ne is also heard in a recreated version in the trailer.

Reacting to the trailer, a person wrote, "Ye to movie ka remake yaar pehle poster dekh ke laga ta ki koi mast suparhero movie he lekin ye to remake nikli disappointment (this is a remake, earlier it looked like a superhero film, such a disappointment)." Another wrote, “Disastrous se bhi upar wala trailer!” Many also praised the trailer in the comments section.

The action-comedy will hit theatres on June 17 this year. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Samir Soni.

Few days after announcing a break from social media, Shilpa shared the trailer on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Nikamma hona is an art? My foot! Ab dekho yeh AVNI kaise lagaati hai iski vaat! (Being a slacker is an art? My foot! Now watch how Avni takes him to task).”

The film was announced in 2019 but was delayed due to the covid pandemic. It is said to be a remake of 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi.

Talking about the film, Abhimanyu said, "Nikamma made me hero from an actor. It symbolises what Bollywood stands for- entertainment to its best. The film appealed to me with its wholesome package of emotions, from action, romance, comedy to drama, the film holds you at its core. The story is extremely relatable and resonates with everyone in our society given the basic values at the crux. I had a blast working on the film and can't wait for the audience to experience it now."

Shilpa ended her 14-year-long break from films with her appearance in 2021 film Hungama 2 last year. Since it released on Disney+ Hotstar, Nikamma is Shilpa's first silver screen outing after more than a decade.

