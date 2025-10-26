Nikitin Dheer remembers ‘best dad’ Pankaj Dheer in 1st post after his death: Lessons he taught me shall be my north star

Nikitin Dheer has praised his father-late actor Pankaj Dheer, in his first post after his death. Taking to Instagram, Nikitin Dheer shared a video collage featuring Pankaj, over the years, in several films and serials. Nikitin Dheer dedicated a post to his late father, Pankaj Dheer.

Nikitin Dheer remembers dad Pankaj Dheer

The video also showed Nikitin and his family members performing pooja and rituals in Rishikesh. Sharing the video, Nikitin wrote how their family received love, prayers and blessings after Pankaj's death. Nikitin recalled Pankaj's teachings--grit, loyalty, and how one should follow dreams. Calling Pankaj the "best father a boy could ever ask for", he added that he is “proud than ever to be his son.”

Nikitin spoke about Pankaj, "I am not the best at expressing my feelings.. But I shall try.. It's said, the only thing that's guaranteed upon birth is death..We all know it, accept it, believe it, but when one loses someone who is an essential aspect of one's existence, a lot of questions arise. On the 15th of October 2025, I lost my Dad, my Guru, my best friend..Shri Pankaj Dheer..he wasn't well for sometime..it shattered us as a family."

Nikitin opens up about love his family received after Pankaj's death

"After he passed we were thronged by thousands of messages..the people who were younger sent prayers, the elders sent aashirwaad and his friends, colleagues and brothers sent love..we recieved love and respect towards Dad, that no amount of words can express.. I was in no frame of mind to reply to messages.. As a few days passed and I saw the continuous river of love he was receiving, I realised that..this is life..not the material things one gathers.. But the love..the blessings..the aadar satkar..all of which is intangible.. All of which my father shall carry to a life after," he added.

Nikitin recalls Pankaj's teachings

Nikitin also promised to make his father proud. "Today I am more proud than ever to be his son.. He was the best father a boy could ever ask for..taught me what grit is..what character is..what loyalty is..what persevering is..how one should follow their dreams even if the world thinks you're delusional..All the life lessons he taught me shall be my north star as long as I breathe..the wide range for music he exposed me to..the love for cinema..or as he would call it 'Cine-ma'..from him what I got in virasat most is.. utmost love and respect for our industry..knowing how beautiful and inclusive it is.. I promise..that as an actor and as a human being I shall make sure I do things to make my father proud," he added.

Nikitin performed puja for Pankaj

"I just wanted to thank each one of you for the respect and love you have shown him.. This video is a thank you to all of you.. Who loved him..adored him.. We are very grateful for HH Swami Chidanand Shastri ji.. who at Parmarth Aashram helped us with Dad's asthi visarjan and pooja.. Aap sabhi ko humare poore pariwar ki our se haath jorkar aabhar (With folded hands, we thank you all on behalf of our entire family)," concluded the note.

About Pankaj's career

Pankaj died in Mumbai on October 15. He started out as an actor in the 1980s, featuring in minor roles in many movies. He also starred in many movies such as Sadak, Sanam Bewafa and Aashik Awara. Some of his notable movies also include Bobby Deol's Soldier, Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah, Akshay Kumar's Andaz, Ajay Devgn's Zameen and Tarzan. In the late 2000s, Pankaj appeared in many daily soaps such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Sasural Simar Ka.