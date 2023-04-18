Nimrat Kaur: I have stopped worrying about what people might think of me if I did something or if I didn’t

Be it personally or professionally, Nimrat Kaur is in the best phase of her life. After all these years of living under the burden of what people might think of her, Kaur would like to believe that she has finally learned her lesson.

Nimrat Kaur is excited about the announcements of her new movies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have stopped worrying about what people might think if I do something or if I don’t do something. Half of the time, I feel like I have been worried about what will be the result of my actions and what will other people say about it,” she says.

The Lunchbox and Airlift actor says this mindset is such because most of us have been brought up like that and conditioned in a similar way.

Explaining her point, she adds, “[We have been conditioned] To first think about others before us, about their opinion and then take a decision about anything in our life. However, fortunately, that has stopped now. I have started taking decision only based on what I want. And after that, whatever comes with it - good, bad,ugly - it’s for me to deal with. I understand that it’s not easy and hence I try to remind myself about it again and again because I can feel how many positive changes it has brought to my life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it’s not just the personal growth and peace that excite Kaur, as she is definitely looking forward to a streak of great projects with industry stalwarts. “I really want to talk about it, but I can’t (laughs). What I can share is that I’m about to start working on a film with an actor I have dreamt of working with since I started acting. And that’s going to start sometime soon. When I was offered this project, I was hundred per cent sure that I want it. There were no second thoughts,” says Kaur, who recently announced that she would be sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84, hence putting an end to all the speculations about the “dream actor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She gushes, “It’s very dreamy for me as it’s like a ‘tick in the box’ moment in my career. So I am really looking forward to that.”

Talking about how she is “highly satisfied” with the work coming her way, the actor points out how it all started with Foundation for Apple TV. “I did two episode for season two of the show. And I got to work with one of the best actors working in the world at the moment, his name is Jared Harris. And then I and then, of course, I had Dasvi, which released last year. I had a role part that people did not see coming from me ever. Even I didn’t expect that I would ever be asked to play a part like that. It was a real game changer and also an immensely gratifying experience because of all the love and adoration that came with it. So this phase of my life is very interesting, professionally as well as personally, because of the kind of avalanche of love I am buried under,” she concludes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}