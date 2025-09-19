Nishaanchi review: Anurag Kashyap's new bullet, fired from the same Wasseypur gun, almost hits the target

Nishaanchi review Director: Anurag Kashyap Cast: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Vineet Kumar Singh Rating: ★★★ For Anurag Kashyap, romance is a bullet finding the right address, and Nishaanchi stays firmly in that territory of heartland and crime. Nishaanchi review: Aaishvary Thackeray stars as twins Dablu and Bablu in the film, opposite Vedika Pinto.

Bablu and Dablu (newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role) are twins born to Manjari (Monika Panwar) and wrestler Jabardast (Vineet Kumaar Singh). Ambika Prasad (Kumud Mishra), Jabardast’s friend, develops a desire for Manjari and schemes his way into eliminating Jabardast inside prison. The twins are then raised on opposite sides of morality. Bablu is groomed as a gangster under Ambika’s wing while Dablu grows up with his righteous mother. The set-up is straight out of the Deewaar playbook.

What works and what doesn't

The story carries promise. The first half moves along predictably, Kashyap dipping once again into the well of Gangs of Wasseypur for inspiration. That film worked in part because its relatively fresh cast went on to become established names. Here, too, the casting feels like half the battle won. Every actor appears deeply immersed in a world where filmi references fuel the day. A whole song stitched out of old Hindi film titles is proof of that playful streak.

Each character gets a backstory that fits neatly into the whole. Be it Manjari, who sacrifices her career as a skilled shooter, or Rinku (Vedika Pinto), who moves from being a dance student to surviving as a stage performer. The arcs keep the film engaging. Kashyap also tries to lace the story with desi humour, turning throwaway lines into songs.

Where Nishaanchi falters is in its length. The film drags in parts, testing patience, and that becomes its biggest drawback. Revenge is another common thread linking Gangs of Wasseypur and Nishaanchi, and Kashyap still seems too enamoured with his earlier creation.

The performances rescue the film. Aaishvary Thackeray looks at ease in front of the camera and gives both Bablu and Dablu distinct shades of energy. Monika Panwar is first-rate, delivering one of the film’s sharpest lines. Vineet Kumar Singh adds grit to the story, Vedika Pinto slips into her role with natural ease, and Kumud Mishra brings that unpredictable streak that makes him menacing.

Nishaanchi is Kashyap returning to familiar territory, armed with a fresh cast and his trademark mix of grit and humour. The film has moments that sparkle but also stretches that weigh it down. If you can overlook the drag, the performances and Kashyap’s eye for detail make it worth a watch, though it never quite escapes the shadow of Wasseypur.