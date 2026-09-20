Nora Fatehi did not get paid after doing multiple songs, agreed to do Bigg Boss only on one condition

Nora Fatehi participated as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 9 in December 2015. The actor and dancer entered the house in early December 2015 and was voted out in January 2016. However, Nora entered the reality show hosted by Salman Khan only on one condition. In a chat on the Untriggered podcast, Nora revealed that she had earlier looked down on reality shows but then realised they were not bad at all. (Also read: Salman Khan removes his hat and jacket during Bigg Boss 20, lashes out at troll culture: ‘What is this mentality?’)

What Nora said

Nora Fatehi opened up about her journey in Bigg Boss 9.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the chat, Nora said, “I did a bunch of songs, and they weren't giving my money. The producers must have paid the agency but… I got to wait for them to pay me. They were not paying me, and I was fighting, and it was just crazy… and then they call me and ask, ‘Do you want to do Bigg Boss?’ I am like no I don't want to do and you all do not understand my vision, and bla bla… and then they said that I was getting paid this much money. Then I am like (pauses) okay!”

“It is not a bad thing; it is a platform, and it immediately makes you a household name if you are smart. I was also a wildcard entry, so I was not going to stay there for long, and maybe I can exchange it for something else. I really wanted to do Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and it was the same channel. So I told them to give me Jhalak, and in return, I would do Bigg Boss. I got Jhalak in exchange,” she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During her stay in the house, Nora shared a close bond with Prince, who even proposed to her. The two were often spotted flirting and cosying up in the house. Prince even told Nora that he was thankful to Bigg Boss for having sent her to the show. He even offered a ring and flowers to Nora. Prince ended up winning that season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During her stay in the house, Nora shared a close bond with Prince, who even proposed to her. The two were often spotted flirting and cosying up in the house. Prince even told Nora that he was thankful to Bigg Boss for having sent her to the show. He even offered a ring and flowers to Nora. Prince ended up winning that season. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

About Nora's career

Nora's career is moving forward on the international front. In June 2026, she took the stage at the FIFA World Cup opening, adding one of the biggest global performances of her career to her growing list of achievements. She was also featured on Siir Siir, the official FIFA 2026 song, alongside Sanjoy and Vegedream.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In August, Nora announced Slay to the Rhythm, a new track from her upcoming EP, Play, calling the project very personal. She had earlier released Sajan Re with Badshah. She will also reportedly be seen in a special dance number in Jailer 2, which stars Rajinikanth and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.