Nora Fatehi praises students' resilience, says her heart aches for families of children who died by suicide

Actor Nora Fatehi has weighed in on the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak with a powerful message on social media. Two days after the Delhi Police lathi-charged protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Chalo Sansad march, Nora took to her Instagram account and penned a long note.

What Nora wrote

Nora Fatehi has spoken out on the student protests.

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In a note on Instagram, Nora began, “To everyone who is hurting today, My heart is with every student every family and every young person carrying the weight of uncertainty right now. Education is more than exam or marks. It is hope. It is sacrifice. It is a dream of a better tomorrow, not only for individuals but for an entire nation.”

She went on to add, “The reports surrounding the examination paper leak have left so many young people disappointed, exhausted and heartbroken. My thoughts are especially with the families who have lost their children. The news of the students committing suicides have shaken me up! No exam, no result and no system should ever cost a young life. To the families of the students who are no longer with us I send my deepest condolences. Your pain is unimaginable, and my heart aches for you.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption, she wrote, "I’m in awe of the Students in India 🇮🇳 ✊🏽 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption, she wrote, "I’m in awe of the Students in India 🇮🇳 ✊🏽 {{/usCountry}}

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The bravery and resilience compel me to use my platform to raise awareness and support them with compassion and respect! I sincerely pray this opens up opportunity for the system to stand by the future of India, our youth! I pray for the safety of the students and I hope a real solution comes out of this! I hate seeing all the images of unrest coming out of India! I love the country and its people dearly."

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Over the past few days, several celebrities have spoken in solidarity with the students. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj were seen in Jantar Mantar and attended the Chalo Sansad march. Several names including Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan and Rajkummar Rao have shown support through social media posts.

What are the protests about?

Students, parents and supporters have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and in several other cities, demanding accountability and reforms. The movement is being led by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which emerged after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant allegedly referred to unemployed youth activists as "cockroaches." Protesters later adopted the term themselves, turning it into a symbol of resistance.

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Among the key demands are the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide.

The movement gained further attention during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi. Although the protest started peacefully, clashes later broke out between a section of protesters and the police, leading authorities to use tear gas and batons. Demonstrations have continued since then, with protesters saying they will not stop until they see accountability, justice, and meaningful reforms to the examination system.