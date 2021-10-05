Nora Fatehi recalls working as waitress in her teenage years, calls the job ‘very difficult’

Nora Fatehi reminisced about her waitressing days in Canada. She took it up as a ‘side hustle’ when she was a teenager. She called the job a ‘very difficult’ one.

During an appearance on Star Vs Food, Nora talked about working as a waitress ‘on and off’ from the age of 16 till she was 18. “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations,” she said.

“But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.

A self-confessed foodie, Nora was also asked how she maintains her figure. “I come from a culture where (being) skinny is not good. We really love thickness and curviness in female bodies. For me, I am always trying to be thick and curvy and put on weight. That’s a cultural mentality that we have, that’s why we are constantly eating,” she said, adding that their meals comprise ‘big breakfasts’ and ‘big lunches’.

Nora was recently seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.

Up next, Nora will be seen in a special number in Satyameva Jayate 2. The film, starring John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and Annup Sonii, will hit the theatres on November 26. Previously, in Satyameva Jayate, she appeared in the Dilbar song, which became an instant rage.

