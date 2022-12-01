Nora Fatehi says Jai Hind on stage during FIFA World Cup 2022 fan fest, waves Indian flag. Watch

Nora Fatehi waved India's flag and chanted Jai Hind at the FIFA World Cup 2022 fan fest. She stood on the stage and waved the tricolour with immense pride. The fest was held at Al Bidda Park in Doha. Several videos and pictures surfaced online from the show as fans appreciated her performance and her way of celebrating India in Qatar. She recently also grooved to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 in the packed stadium, while standing at the stands. (Also read: Nora Fatehi grooves to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, shares a heartfelt message)

The video of Nora shouting Jai Hind and waving India's flag on the stage of FIFA Fan fest 2022 was shared by a fan on Instagram. In the video, she wore a silver glittery dress with silver stilettos. In the beginning of video, she held the tricolour and said, “Jai Hind.” She further said, “Can I hear Jai Hind?” People in the audience cheered and shouted ‘Jai Hind’. She continued and said, “India is not a part of the FIFA World Cup, but we are now, in spirit. Through our music, through our dance,” while her performance on the stage.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Proud of Nora Fatehi.” Another person wrote, “Loved it.” Another person dropped clapping emojis on the clip.

On Tuesday, Nora shared a video as she danced to her Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 and wrote on Instagram, "hat moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis),this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it (face holding back tears, red heart and handfolded emoji). I always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!”

She was seen in Thank God in a cameo in the song Manike with Sidharth Malhotra. The film starred Ajay Devgn. She also danced with Ayushmann Khurrana on Jehda Nasha remix song. The song was released on November 17 from Ayushmann's upcoming movie, An Action Hero. Nora has the film 100 Percent alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill in the pipeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.