'No-rule man' Pankaj Kapur spoils grandkids Misha-Zain: They aren't controlled by Shahid Kapoor, Mira but...

How Pankaj spoils his grandkids

Pankaj said, “I think I spoil my grandchildren rotten. They call me baba. This one time, my grandson’s cousin was accompanying him to my house, and she asked him what she should call me. This little thing of mine, my grandson, told her to call me a ‘no-rule man’ (laughs). The reason behind this is that I’ve always told my grandchildren that when they come to baba’s house, there are no rules for them, and they can do whatever they want. This is their thrill. Every time they’re in their baba’s house, they don’t need to ask me if they want to do something."

Pankaj talks about Shahid, Mira

He added, “Having said that, I’m right there to see that they aren’t doing anything wrong. If they do, I’ll definitely stop them. It’s not that they’re controlled a lot by their parents, but I want them to have this liberty at my house, where nobody will stop them from doing anything. I think it’s natural for any grandfather to feel that way towards his grandchildren.”

Pankaj's projects

Pankaj Kapur was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. It dramatises the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814. The cast of IC 814: The show also includes Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma.

He will be next seen in the film Binny and Family, which is about bridging the generation gap and making the family bond stronger. Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Binny and Family is set to release on September 20. Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, is making her debut with the film. Apart from them, Rajesh Kumar will also be part of the film.