NTR Jr turns 40: Check out these lesser known facts about him that even his fans may not know

NTR Jr’s meteoric rise to fame can be attributed to his outstanding performance in the blockbuster RRR, which not only garnered him accolades from India but also from all around the world. Despite his widespread popularity, this enigmatic star prefers to keep a low profile and shies away from the limelight. As the actor recently turned 40, celebrate his birthday, we bring you some lesser known facts about him that add to his already fascinating persona.

Popular actor NTR Jr is a trained Kuchipudi dancer.

A DANCER PAR EXCELLENCE

NTR Jr is a trained Kuchipudi dancer, a dance form from Andhra Pradesh. Right from his school days, he picked up dancing and continued to take lessons for a long time. The actor picked up dancing as his mother wanted him to learn the craft. He was inspired by her and looked at dance as a form of self expression. His impressive dancing skills were seen in his last blockbuster RRR, in which he danced to the tunes of Naatu Naatu.

AND A SINGER, TOO

Apart from being a great performer, he can also croon really well. He made his singing debut with a song titled Olammi Thikka Regindha in SS Rajamouli’s Yamadonga. Later he sang songs such as 123 Nenoka Kantri in Kantri, Chari in Adhurs, Raakasi Raakasi in Rabhasa and Geleya Geleya in Chakravyuha among others.

POSSESSES GREAT LINGUISTIC SKILLS

He is also known to have great linguistic skills and speak six different languages including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, English and Japanese. Even for the magnum opus ‘RRR’, the actor had himself dubbed in Kannada, Hindi and Tamil. The actor has a knack for accents as well and is very quickly picks up anything new that he hears.

TALE BEHIND HIS REAL NAME

While many recognise him as NTR Jr, his real name is Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, which he got from his grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. His grandfather was often referred to by his initials NTR and when Taraka worked as a child artiste at the age of 8 in Brahmashri Vishwamitra, which was directed by his grandfather himself, people began to refer him as NTR Jr, thereby giving him a new identity.

THE POLITICAL LINEAGE

Not many know but the actor comes from a very strong family lineage. He is the grandson of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a veteran actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His father Nandamuri Harikrishna was also a former Telugu film actor, and a notable Rajya Sabha Member.

