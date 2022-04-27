Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nushrratt Bharuccha eats lunch with her hands, picks up fork as Akshay Kumar joins in. Watch
bollywood

Nushrratt Bharuccha eats lunch with her hands, picks up fork as Akshay Kumar joins in. Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a video on Instagram, showing how she eats differently behind the camera and in front of the camera. 
Nushrratt Bharuccha picked up a fork when Akshay Kumar asked her to pose for a selfie. 
Published on Apr 27, 2022 07:30 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared a video to reveal how real life is different from the way it is portrayed on Instagram. The actor is seen eating her food with her hand but when she was asked to pose for a selfie with Akshay Kumar, she quickly wiped her hands and picked up the fork to pose gracefully for the camera. The two will be seen together in Ram Setu as well as Selfiee. Also read: Akshay Kumar shares group hug with daughter Nitara, pet Freddie; fans call it 'most adorable thing on internet'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nushrratt wrote, “Instagram vs Reality. Be who you wish to be!” The video shows her on a flight, having her food in peace. As she is seen lost in eating her food with hand, Akshay Kumar joins her to pose for a selfie with him. As he went on to click the picture, she interrupted him to let her wipe her hands. When she was done, she picked up her plate again and started eating with a fork. Akshay even asked her, “Haath se kha na chakku se kyu kha ri hai (eat by hand only, why are you eating with a fork)?” She ignored the question and flashed a bright smile for the camera. The tag ‘Selfiee etiquettes’ could be seen in the video.

RELATED STORIES

A fan commented, "Be you wish to be likh rahe ho aur fir fake hoge spoon bhi utha li . .waahh (you are saying ‘be you’ and then you only are acting fake and eating with a spoon).” Another commented, “Ye baat toh sabhi per implement hoti h, insta vs reallity (this is valid for all).”

Akshay and Nushrratt had wrapped up shooting for Ram Setu a few months ago. They are now working on Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. Selfiee is a remake of 2019 Malayalam comedy Driving Licence. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu as a motor vehicle inspector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
nushrratt bharuccha akshay kumar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP