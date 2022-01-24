Nusrat Jahan on her relationship with Yash Das Gupta: ‘How do you know I am not married?’

Nusrat Jahan who welcomed a baby boy last year with actor Yash Das Gupta has now spoken about their relationship. Nusrat also asked how can people know if she is still not married to Yash.

Last year, when Nusrat gave birth to Yishaan, she also made her relationship with Yash official. In a new interview, when Nusrat was asked about her marriage plans with Yash, she told The Indian Express, “No, why would I? I mean we are a family. Let’s not go into the marriage part. How do you know I am not married?”

She added, “I have always been a very strong girl. I have always taken decisions for myself – good or bad, right or wrong. So, I have always been responsible for my own actions."

In a video shared by Ishq FM on YouTube last year, Nusrat answered a social media user's question on the boldest decision she took in 2021. Nusrat said that her journey of motherhood was her boldest decision. "I've not made any mistake. It's my life and I've taken the decision. People might find it bold but I think it was a very sane decision to take. I've never spoken about this so that I can keep my sanity intact. Just because I didn't speak up on this matter, many people have said a lot of things. So today I'm speaking about this. Yes, I've been extremely extremely bold and I'm very proud of my decision of being a mother. I'm not a single mother, my child has a normal father and a normal mother like me," she said.

Nusrat has been in a relationship with Yash since 2020. The two welcomed their first child, Yishaan, in August 2021.

When Nusrat was discharged from Kolkata's Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital, after she gave birth to her son, Yash was seen carrying the newborn. Yash had shared an update with fans about Nusrat, “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well.”

In 2019, Nusrat got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. In June 2021, she had said that their marriage was invalid under Indian laws.

