Nusrat Jahan shares photos with Yash Dasgupta after court declares her marriage with Nikhil Jain invalid: ‘Bless us’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan shared a bunch of pictures with her partner, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta, to announce that they are coming together for a new film. Her post comes days after a court in Kolkata ruled that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was not legal.

Nusrat took to Instagram to post a few photos in which she and Yash posed together and held a clapboard and at the mahurat of their new film titled Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni. “Bless us,” she wrote, adding folded hands emojis and hashtags including ‘new venture’.

Yash, too, shared an image from the mahurat function on Instagram. “Mahurat Of My Next, ‘Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni’… Need your Love and Blessings,” he wrote in his caption. The film, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, will explore student politics in West Bengal. +

Nusrat has been in a relationship with Yash since last year. The two welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Yishaan, in August. While Nusrat has not explicitly confirmed if she is married to Yash, she has hinted at the same. She shared pictures of his birthday cake last month with the words ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ written on it.

Earlier this week, the Alipore court in Kolkata declared that Nusrat and Nikhil’s wedding is not legally valid. They tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but did not register their interfaith marriage under the Special Marriage Act. “So their consensual union cannot be treated as a marriage,” civil judge S Roy said on Tuesday, according to PTI.

Nusrat previously said that her marriage with Nikhil was invalid as it was not registered under the Special Marriage Act. She also accused him of misappropriating her funds, even after their separation. He denied the allegations of money laundering and called them ‘baseless, derogatory and devoid of truth’. He also claimed that she ignored his repeated requests to register the marriage.

