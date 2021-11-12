Nusrat Jahan on marriage controversy with Nikhil Jain: ‘I am honest, I was wrongly portrayed’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan opened up about her marriage controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain and said that she was ‘wrongly portrayed’. The two tied the knot in Turkey in 2019. However, in June, she said that their marriage was invalid under Indian laws and could only be considered a live-in relationship.

Speaking to India Today about the controversy, Nusrat said, “They did not pay for my wedding, they did not pay for the hotel bills. I don't have to say anything to them. I am honest. I was wrongly portrayed, and now I have clarified it.” Without naming anyone, she said that it was easy to hold others responsible and added that she did not show anyone in a poor light.

Nusrat previously said that her marriage with Nikhil was void as it was not registered under the Special Marriage Act. She also accused him of misappropriating her funds, even after their separation. He denied the allegations and called them ‘baseless, derogatory and devoid of truth’.

“After marriage, to get her released from the heavy interest burden of a home loan, I had the same liquidated by transferring money from my family accounts to her account, on understanding that she would return the same shortly by instalments and as and when the funds are available. Any money transfer made by her from her account to my family account was repayments of the loan which I gave in good faith. Considerable amount is still due to be paid,” he said in a statement. He also claimed that she ignored his multiple requests to get their marriage registered.

Currently, Nusrat is in a relationship with actor-politician Yash Dasgupta. In August, they welcomed their first child, a son named Yishaan.

Incidentally, Nikhil wished Nusrat after the birth of her son, despite his ‘differences’ with her. “I wish the baby boy has a bright future,” he had said, according to PTI.

