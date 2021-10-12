Nusrat Jahan sits on Yash Dasgupta’s lap, gazes lovingly at him in festive photoshoot. See here

Actors-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta, who recently welcomed their first child Yishaan, posed together for a festive photoshoot. This is their first Durga puja after becoming parents to a baby boy.

Nusrat and Yash posed for T2 Telegraph in a variety of ethnic outfits. In one of the pictures, she sat on his lap, and in several others, they gazed lovingly at each other. The photos were widely shared online by fan clubs. +

On Saturday night, Nusrat sparked speculation that she and Yash have secretly tied the knot, as she shared pictures from his birthday celebrations. His birthday cake had the words ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ written on it.

In an interview with a leading daily, Nusrat said that she and Yash ‘fell in love while trying to figure each other out’. He, meanwhile, revealed that when she told him about her pregnancy, she gave him the choice of not being involved in their baby’s life if he did not want to.

Yash said, “I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body — it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her. She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby.”

Nusrat and Yash welcomed Yishaan in August. He was born at the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in Kolkata.

A few months ago, Nusrat was embroiled in a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain, with whom she tied the knot in Turkey in 2019. However, in June, she said that as their marriage was invalid under Indian laws, it could only be considered a live-in relationship.