New mom Nusrat Jahan dodges question on her ‘better half’: ‘The father knows who the father is’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who welcomed a baby boy last month, made her first public appearance on Wednesday after embracing motherhood. She attended the opening of a salon in Kolkata. At the event, she was asked a question about her ‘better half’ and she chose not to take any names.

When a reporter asked Nusrat about her ‘better half’, she replied, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

Nusrat also said that motherhood ‘feels great’. “It’s a new life, it feels like a new beginning,” she said. She also revealed that her son was named Yishaan.

Last week, Nusrat gave fans a glimpse of her new look and also slipped in a message for her haters. She gave the photo credit to ‘daddy’. “Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy,” she wrote, sharing a picture of herself sporting shorter hair.

When Nusrat was discharged from the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in Kolkata after welcoming her baby, her rumoured boyfriend, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta carried the newborn to the car. Yash had also shared an update with fans and well-wishers after Nusrat became a mother. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” he had said.

Nusrat tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. However, in June, she said that as their marriage was invalid under Indian laws, it could only be considered a live-in relationship.

Incidentally, Nikhil wished Nusrat after the birth of her son, despite his ‘differences’ with her. “I wish the baby boy has a bright future,” he had said, according to PTI.

