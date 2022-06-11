Nysa Devgan enjoys London summers with cousin Daanish Gandhi in a park. See pics

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, enjoyed her day out in London with her cousin-filmmaker Daanish Gandhi. Taking to Instagram, Daanish shared pictures giving a glimpse of Nysa, the park they visited, as well as his meal. As she spent the day out, Nysa opted for a white T-shirt and rust-coloured pants. Daanish opted for a navy blue T-shirt, grey pants and wore dark sunglasses. Both of them wore white sneakers. (Also Read | Kajol poses for pics with Nysa and Yug as they leave for vacation; fans ask, 'where is Ajay Devgn'. Watch)

In one of the photos, Nysa and Daanish sat under a tree as they shared a laugh. In the picture, Daanish had his arm around Nysa as she looked at him. A water bottle, a jacket, and Nysa's phone and earphones were seen around her. In the second photo, Daanish gave a glimpse of a water body surrounded by greenery on a sunny day.

The last photo had a closeup of a daisy. Sharing the pictures, Daanish captioned the post, "LDN SMRS" and added sun and deciduous tree emojis. He geo-tagged the location as Hyde Park Gardens, W2. He also shared the photo of the flower on his Instagram Stories and added St James's Park as the location.

Daanish shared pictures giving a glimpse of Nysa

Daanish also shared a brief clip of his meal at Harvey Nicholls Rooftop Bar. The video showed a burger, onion rings and fries on a plate. It also showed a server bringing more plates with food to his table. Daanish is the nephew of Ajay.

Daanish shared several photos on Instagram.

Daanish also shared a clip on Instagram Stories.

Recently, Nysa was spotted with mother Kajol and brother Yug Devgn at the Mumbai airport as they flew out of the city. A few days before that, Nysa was seen at the wedding reception of singer Kanika Kapoor in London. Nysa was accompanied by her friends Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan.

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. In April this year, she turned 19. On the occasion, Ajay shared a picture of Nysa on Instagram and wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you." Kajol shared a candid picture of Nysa and said, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best."

