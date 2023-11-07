Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor's BFF Orry reveals he used to wait tables, says you have be famous to be his friend

Orhan Awatramani is known for being friends with star kids Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, among others. In the promo for an upcoming interview on the podcast Men’s Locker Room, Orhan aka Orry, spoke about the time he used to ‘buss tables’. He also recalled the first time paparazzi photographed him. Orry further spoke about his friendships with celebs and 'close bond' with Rakhi Sawant. Also read: Who is Orhan Awatramani?

Orry on being friends with only 'famous' people

Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor with Orhan Awatramani in Amsterdam. (File Photo)

When asked about his education and ‘who would qualify as a friend in his life’, Orry said, "I have graduated from the school of life. My experiences have been my education. And I am a boy, who has lived. (To be his friend) You have to be famous. If I am advertising the good times, babe, I am advertising the bad times. You click with me, I click with you. I am a marketing genius... Friendship is a complicated thing, it is not a simple thing like you liked my picture and I liked yours. It is beyond that. It's – you have to look good in my pictures... Rakhi Sawant and I also have a really close bond."

On 'bussing tables'

Answering another question, Orry said, "So, back in the day, when I used to buss tables, at our group, a little waiters' group..." Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "I’m dead. The waiters group. Orry!!" Another said, "But the nation wants to know what you do for a living???"

Orry was also asked about ‘the best place where he had fun’. Orry said people go to New York, Monaco, Morocco, Greece, but the best place for partying was right here in India – Chandigarh. He was also asked about his relationship status and if he was single. Orry almost confirmed that he was not seeing anyone.

When asked if he has any red flags in relationships, Orry said he 'loves drama'. The more the flags, the 'more attractive the person', he added. He also said the first time he actually 'got papped' was because of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

