O’Romeo OTT release date out: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s romantic actioner

After a middling run at the box office, Vishal Bhardwaj's action romance, O'Romeo is finally arriving on streaming. On Friday, Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer. The romantic action thriller is inspired by the non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi.

O Romeo gets OTT release

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film O Romeo.

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O'Romeo is available to watch on Prime Video starting April 10, eight full weeks after its theatrical release this February. Prime Video shared the announcement on social media on Friday morning. The quiet announcement was a surprise as most big Hindi films' streaming releases are announced in prior, and not always after they are already on the platform.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, with Vikrant Massey appearing in a special role. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

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{{^usCountry}} The film, which was released in theatres on February 13, incorporates elements of noir storytelling and is based on real accounts of the Mumbai underworld. It combines action sequences with character-driven storytelling, exploring themes of power, loyalty, and the consequences of personal choices. The performances of the lead cast form a central part of the film’s narrative structure, with particular focus on the dynamic between Ustara and Afshan. Critical response to O Romeo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film, which was released in theatres on February 13, incorporates elements of noir storytelling and is based on real accounts of the Mumbai underworld. It combines action sequences with character-driven storytelling, exploring themes of power, loyalty, and the consequences of personal choices. The performances of the lead cast form a central part of the film’s narrative structure, with particular focus on the dynamic between Ustara and Afshan. Critical response to O Romeo {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Critical response to O’Romeo was mixed. In its review, Hindustan Times rated the film 3 out of 5 stars and noted that despite Shahid Kapoor’s “wild energy and a few stylish flourishes,” the film “struggles to find its emotional core.” The review added that while the film remains “watchable, even fun in parts,” it is “rarely affecting” and lacks the emotional depth seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s stronger works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Critical response to O’Romeo was mixed. In its review, Hindustan Times rated the film 3 out of 5 stars and noted that despite Shahid Kapoor’s “wild energy and a few stylish flourishes,” the film “struggles to find its emotional core.” The review added that while the film remains “watchable, even fun in parts,” it is “rarely affecting” and lacks the emotional depth seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s stronger works. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the release, Vishal Bhardwaj responded to the reception by expressing pride in the film. He stated that O’Romeo made him reflect on “the immense capacity… for love and for violence together,” highlighting the film’s thematic focus on these extremes. He also maintained that he was “not ashamed” of the film and was proud of the “violence-and-love story” he created, despite mixed reviews and the film's box-office performance.

O Romeo's box office performance

Following its theatrical release earlier in 2026, O’Romeo recorded an estimated worldwide box office collection of ₹80–90 crore, according to trade reports. While the film maintained a steady run in domestic markets, its overall performance ranked it among the year's moderately successful Hindi releases.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritika Kumar ...Read More Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heart Read Less

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