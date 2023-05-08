OG 90s' queens Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon share the warmest hug at India's Most Stylish. See pic

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, two of the biggest Bollywood stars from the 1990s reunited at the India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 on Sunday. Organised at Taj Land's End in Mumbai, the event was attended by the most glam celebrities in their most stylish avatars. Our lens even caught Raveena and Shilpa greeting one another.

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty shared a warm hug at the India's Most Stylish event.

Once considered each others' biggest competition, Raveena and Shilpa shared kisses at the HT event. Raveena was seen in body-hugging brown and black dress and Shilpa looked stylish in her co-ord black and white skirt and top set. Raveena walked over to Shilpa and gave her a kiss on her cheek and a hug.

Shilpa Shetty with Raveena Tandon at the event.

At the HT event, Raveena won the Style Hall of Fame – Female award. Shilpa won the Style Icon of the Decade award. Apart from Shilpa, Raveena also had a reunion with her ex-fiance Akshay Kumar at the event.

Raveena and Shilpa recently got together at a party, also attended by Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawla. Raveena Tandon also recently channelled her inner Madhuri Dixit and grooved on the iconic song Ek Do Teen and wished her fans a belated international world dance day.

Raveena took to Instagram and flaunted her dance moves. In the video, she can be seen doing hook steps of Madhuri's song Ek Do Teen and enjoying every beat of it. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Masti on the sets while we Shoot! Channelling my inner Madhuri on a belated international world dance day! The queen of all that no one can match! @madhuridixitnene. I love you." Madhuri Dixit commented, "OMG! Just saw this. How fabulous are you. Loved the dancing and you."

Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the upcoming months, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in his kitty.

