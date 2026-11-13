OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia says she always knew Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana would be a hit as it crosses ₹1000 crore worldwide, praises VFX and cast
Dipika Chikhlia, remembered for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, praised the new Ramayana film and said she had predicted its success.
One of the most-awaited films of the year, Ramayana, finally arrived in theatres on November 5. The film opened to largely positive reviews from audiences and crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark worldwide at the box office within just eight days. Now, Dipika Chikhlia, who famously played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has reacted to the film's box office performance, saying she had predicted that it would be a hit. She also praised the film in a video message.
Dipika Chiklia reacts to Ramayana's ₹1000 crore success
While interacting with the paparazzi, Dipika was informed that Ramayana had become a box office hit. She responded, "See, I told you right that the film is well-made and is bound to be a hit. It has so many big stars. See how it crossed 900-1000 crore in just 4-5 days. Superb." She further praised the film, saying, "Yes, the movie is good, and so many big stars and VFX, all of it is so beautiful." Dipika also urged the paparazzi to watch the film in theatres, calling it a nice experience.
Dipika Chikhlia's portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan remains one of the most iconic performances on Indian television. Even decades after the show first aired in 1987, audiences continue to associate her with the character.
About Ramayana
Deep Dive
Ramayana is one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema. Mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is set to release in two parts. The first part, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend, features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. The second part is scheduled to release in 2028, with Sunny Deol featuring as Lord Hanuman and Raghav Juyal as Meghnad, among other new additions to the cast.
The first part was released globally on November 5 and has received positive reviews. Audiences in the West have also been appreciating the film on the big screen, with some comparing its visual effects to those of The Lord of the Rings and Avatar. The film took a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹64.85 crore, but witnessed a spike in earnings during the Diwali holidays. On its first Monday, it collected ₹107.50 crore and has since maintained its momentum. Within eight days, the film crossed ₹500 crore at the domestic box office and ₹1,000 crore worldwide. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the second part.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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