Om Shanti Om's Deewangi song had Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt; but it was this star who caused a stampede on set

Deewangee, the song from Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, is the most star-studded song in Indian cinema history. The director brought together over 30 A-list stars, including the film's lead Shah Rukh Khan. But it was a ‘yesteryear’ star who stole the show on set, the director recently recalled.

A total of 32 stars from Bollywood were in Deewangi Deewangi song.

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The craze for this actor was so huge at one point that when he arrived on set to shoot, it caused a stampede, and a woman even fainted on seeing him.

What happened on the film set?

This incident took place when Mithun Chakraborty came to shoot for the Deewangi Deewangi song for the film Om Shanti Om. Director Farah Khan revealed what happened on set during a chat in her latest YouTube vlog, in which she was seen visiting his Mumbai residence.

Farah was seen chatting with Mithun Chakraborty and his sons in the vlog. Recalling what happened on theOm Shanti Om shoot, Farah shared, “A lot of actors came, 32 actors came. But when Dada came, I can't tell you there was a stampede… and this was before Dance India Dance. We showed in the song that one lady fainted, which actually happened before! That is why we put it in the song. Even the lightman jumped from his position to meet him and there was so much commotion… me and Shah Rukh were like, ‘What happened!’”

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When Shah Rukh Khan could not follow the dance steps

{{^usCountry}} Farah added that during the scene, she told Shah Rukh to just follow the steps that Mithun da was showing him. “He could not follow him, so Mithun da started giving him tapli (smack on the head) and we have kept that in the shot!” she said. The veteran actor recalled that there were so many stars on set and it was a terrific feeling to be part of that song in Om Shanti Om. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah added that during the scene, she told Shah Rukh to just follow the steps that Mithun da was showing him. “He could not follow him, so Mithun da started giving him tapli (smack on the head) and we have kept that in the shot!” she said. The veteran actor recalled that there were so many stars on set and it was a terrific feeling to be part of that song in Om Shanti Om. {{/usCountry}}

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Deewangi Deewangi was a special song in Farah’s second directorial venture, Om Shanti Om, featuring Shah Rukh alongside several stars, including Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, among others. A total of 32 stars were a part of the song.

About Mithun Chakraborty's career

Mithun began his acting career in 1976 with Mrinal Sen’s Mrigayaa, which earned him a National Film Award, making him one of the few actors to receive it for their debut film. He became an action and dance icon during the 1980s, starring in hits like Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. He successfully reinvented himself on television as the Grand Master of Dance India Dance and delivered a major career resurgence in the blockbuster The Kashmir Files. He has received three National Film Awards, the Padma Bhushan in 2024, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2022.