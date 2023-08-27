OMG 2 box office collection day 16: Akshay Kumar film shows growth, earns 3.25 crore and takes India total to 131.3 cr

Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) has crossed the ₹130 crore mark in India after 16 days in cinemas. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 registered an increase in its domestic box office collection on Saturday, earning more than ₹3 crore. OMG 2, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God, had released on August 10. It features Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Also read: Remove A certification for OMG 2, cry grows louder among Akshay Kumar fans

OMG 2 crosses ₹ 130 crore

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in a still from their latest film.

As per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 collected ₹3.25 crore nett in India in all languages on its third Saturday in theatres. The Akshay Kumar film had earned around ₹1.7 crore on its third Friday. OMG 2 had an overall 43.97 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

OMG 2's total earnings after 16 days in theatres stand at around ₹131.37 crore, as per the portal. The film had opened at ₹10.26 crore and collected ₹85.05 crore nett in all languages in its first week. OMG 2's highest day-wise earning was ₹17.1 crore on day 5 of its release.

Akshay begins shooting his next

OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai and produced by Viacom 18 Studios, Wakaoo Films, and Cape Of Good Films. Akshay Kumar, who is riding high on the success of OMG 2, on Saturday arrived in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh to shoot for his next film.

The actor was spotted arriving via helicopter and was seen waving to his fans. Reportedly his upcoming film has been titled Sky Force. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Akshay also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which is all set to hit the theatres in February 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Akshay will also be seen in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, which is set to be released around Eid 2024. Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull.

