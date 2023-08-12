OMG 2 box office day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film registers good opening, mints over 9 crore

OMG 2, helmed by Amit Rai, has been warmly received by the audience. The film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam has got a good opening at the domestic box office on day one of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹9 crore on Friday. (Also Read | OMG 2 review: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar share a necessary message, make you laugh) Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2.

OMG 2 box office collection on day one

According to Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 earned ₹9.50 crore net in India on its first day, as per early estimates. OMG 2 had an overall 37.53 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday. The film released in theatres. OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God.

About OMG 2

In the film, Pankaj Tripathi’s character is seen fighting a legal war against the education system to seek justice for his son. He plays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication. Akshay Kumar is seen as a messenger of God. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

OMG 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "OMG 2 is a sincere attempt at reducing the gap between Indian parents and children when it comes to having a comfortable discussion around physical intimacy. The progressive outlook the film tries to show through its characters reaches us well, and with some thought-provoking lines, it leaves a lasting impact. Also, I liked that Rai hasn't introduced too many subplots, and he remains focused on highlighting the importance of sex education. Other than its script, OMG 2 belongs to Pankaj Tripathi, and he carries the film effortlessly on his shoulders."

Pankaj about OMG 2

Recently, Pankaj told news agency PTI, "The film is entertaining and towards the end it gives you a social message, it is an important message. It revolves around the issues of teenagers and towards the end it talks about sex education. We know the society will not become progressive or change because of cinema. But at the same time, the film keeps values and belief systems intact in a logical way."

He had also added, "I'm from North Bihar and Yami is from Himachal Pradesh. We come from a strong, cultural, social and spiritual background. Because of our backdrop, whether it is a social drama or thriller film, we are mindful about what impact it (film) will have on the audience. As actors, we are always aware, as we have seen both urban and rural life closely."

