On Buddha Purnima 2023, Kangana Ranaut says 'Indians never get enough credit for leading the world'

Buddha Purnima is celebrated on May 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, also known as Mahatma Buddha. To mark the Buddhist festival, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to ask her followers to meditate on Buddha Purnima. Speaking about how he became Lord Buddha, Kangana also said 'Indians never get enough credit for leading the world' as she gave the example of Lord Ram, Shiva and Krishna. Also read: Inside Kangana Ranaut's Haridwar-Dehradun trip with Ganga arti, temple visit and feasting on faluda kulfi. See pics

Kangana Ranaut shared a special message on Buddha Purnima 2023. (File Photo/ ANI)

Along with an illustration of Buddha, Kangana wrote, "Before he became Buddha, he was just a boy called Siddhartha. Indians never get enough credit for leading the world..." She further wrote, "Like Shiva, like Lord Rama, like Krishna, here's another Indian, who was bestowed upon with the ultimate realisation... the world is still shining in his glow..."

Kangana also asked her followers to meditate on Buddha Purnima and said she was blessed to be born in India. She wrote, “Bowing down to this land that has raised so many Gods... meditate on this Buddha Purnima and feel blessed to be born in Bharat.”

To mark Buddha Purnima 2023, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories.

Kangana often takes to social media to share her views on the film industry, religion and society in general. She also often documents her travels. She was recently in Dehradun and Haridwar, where she not only attended the Ganga Aarti, and offered prayers, but also feasted on desserts. The actor also shared her opinion on same-sex marriage and showed her support, when asked about it during her recent Uttarakhand visit.

Kangana had said during a media interaction, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai, ye sab hi jante hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, baaki kuch logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriage is a matter of the heart, and everyone knows that. When hearts have met, what can we say about people's preferences)?”

This year, Kangana will be seen in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and her solo directorial debut Emergency. Kangana will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the period drama. Besides Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency, Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline, where she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot.

