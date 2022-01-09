On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, Shibani Dandekar twins with boyfriend in black; Ileana D’Cruz says ‘stinking good looking’

Farhan Akhtar turned a year older on Sunday and he received a special birthday wish from lady love Shibani Dandekar on social media. Shibani posted a few pictures of the two of them on Instagram, while wishing Farhan on his special day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures show Shibani and Farhan in a number of poses indoors first, in front of a large window, and then on a staircase. With both dressed in black formal clothes, it seems the pictures were clicked on the side lines of an event or a date. Shibani captioned the pics, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER Happy birthday x”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post saw several of Farhan and Shibani’s fans wish the actor a happy birthday. Fans, as well as their colleagues in Bollywood, also commented on how good the two looked together in the pictures. Actor Ileana D’Cruz commented, “Seriously you two so stinkin’ good looking.” A fan added, “Hope you both know the fact how content you both look together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post saw several of Farhan and Shibani’s fans wish the actor a happy birthday. Fans, as well as their colleagues in Bollywood, also commented on how good the two looked together in the pictures. Actor Ileana D’Cruz commented, “Seriously you two so stinkin’ good looking.” A fan added, “Hope you both know the fact how content you both look together.”

|#+|

Shibani and Farhan met on the sets of the reality TV show I Can Do That in 2015, where Farhan was the host and Shibani one of the contestants. Although they were rumoured to be dating soon after, they did not make their public debut as a couple until 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Farhan Akhtar singing Always On My Mind for Shibani makes her blush. Watch

Rumours have been going around that the couple are planning to tie the knot in March 2022 but there has been no official confirmation on the matter from either Farhan or Shibani. Reports say that the two were planning on having a large-scale wedding for family, friends and colleagues from the film industry but are rethinking their plans given the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON