Behind-the-scene pics on Mughal-e-Azam's 62 years: Dilip Kumar and Madhubala steal romantic glimpses

Mughal-e-Azam, K Asif's magnum opus starring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala, released 62 years ago but continues to be one of the most loved films even today. Now some unseen behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of the film have surfaced online and show the cast and crew sharing light moments on the sets. Also read: Madhubala begged Dilip Kumar to apologise to her dad, told him 'humari zindagi barbad hojaegi'

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were in love at the time of the making of the film but had a bitter break up and were not even on talking terms when they filmed some of the most romantic scenes for the film. A few pictures show them stealing a few romantic glimpses when not filming. A picture also shows Madhubala looking at Dilip as they stand in a line with co-star Prithviraj Kapoor, director K Asif and Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini. A picture also shows K Asif explaining a scene to Madhubala in front of a mirror. One of the pictures show K Asif chilling on a bed with Dilip Kumar sitting beside him in costume.

A fan reacted to the pictures, "Will never be able to get over it." Another called it an "Epic Saagaaaa. One more fan of the film said, “What a beautifully amazing collection of pictures it is.”

Mughal-e-Azam starred Dilip Kumar as Salim, Madhubala as a courtesan Anarkali, Durga Khote as Salim's mother Jodha Bai and Prithviraj Kapoor as his father, Emperor Akbar.

The black and white film premiered on August 5, 1960 and went on to become one of the most celebrated classics in the annals of Hindi cinema. Director K Asif featured a glittering ensemble of top stars of the time, including the then heart-throbs Dilip Kumar and Madhubala, and the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is known for its memorable songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Shamshad Begum and Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, besides its costumes, grand sets, background score and performances.

Mughal-e-Azam was the first black and white Hindi film to be digitally coloured and have a re-release in theatres. The colour version released in theatres in 2004 and was loved by the moviegoers.

