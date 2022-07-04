Madhubala begged Dilip Kumar to apologise to her dad, told him 'humari zindagi barbad hojaegi'

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar will forever be remembered for the on-screen chemistry in the magnum opus Mughal-E-Azam. Like the film, their real life love story also had a tragic end with both going their separate ways. Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan has also said that the two superstars came very close to tying the knot but the need for an apology led them to part ways. Also read: 'Kishore Kumar was a Hindu, did not change religion to marry Madhubala', says her sister Madhur Bhushan

Dilip Kumar had testified against Madhubala and her father Ataullah Khan in a court case filed during the making of the film, Naya Daur. Madhubala's father didn't allow her to go out of the city for the shoot of the film, following which Naya Daur director BR Chopra sued her for ₹30,000 in damages and Dilip Kumar testified in the court against her.

Talking to ETimes about their breakup, Madhubala's sister Madhur said, “Had the court case not happened, Madhubala would have probably got married to Dilip Kumar. She had urged Dilip saab to apologise to our father. She had tried to convince him to let bygones be bygones, just say one sorry for the sake of their relationship. Dilip saab refused.”

She further added, “She (Madhubala) would cry and tell Dilip saab, ‘Dekho humari zindagi barbaad ho jayegi (our lives will fall apart)’ and Dilip saab would ask her, ‘Tum itni zidd kyun kar rahi ho? (why are you forcing me so much)?’" Madhur said Madhubala did not want the press to speculate that Dilip Kumar took her away from a bad father or she left her father to be with him.

Madhubala later tied the knot with singing legend Kishore Kumar before the two left for London for treatment for her heart ailment. She died nine years later. Dilip Kumar married actor Saira Banu and the two went on to become the most lovely couples of Bollywood. He died last year and is survived by Saira.

