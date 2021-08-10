On Trishala Dutt's birthday, dad Sanjay Dutt shares throwback pic: 'Even though you live so far away...'

Sanjay Dutt has shared a picture of daughter Trishala Dutt from her childhood to wish her on her birthday. The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to share the picture along with a birthday note.

In the picture, a young Sanjay Dutt held Trishala in his arms and had his eyes on her while she had her eyes fixed on the camera. Sharing the picture, Sanjay wrote, "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt!"

Trishala has been spending her birthday month in Hawaii. She has been sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram. A few pictures revealed that she was enjoying views of the beach, visiting a waterfalls and relaxing in the pool.

Trishala Dutt enjoying a day out in the sun in Hawaii.

On the eve of her birthday, Trishala took a ride on a yacht. She shared a picture in which she wore a red swimsuit and soaked in sun while posing for the camera. The picture received love from many, including her stepmother Maanyata Dutt.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit, stepmom Maanayata Dutt is all love

Trishala's birthday arrives shortly after she marked her mother Richa Sharma's birth anniversary. Last week, Trishala shared a candid picture of Richa and wrote, "Happy birthday mommy". Richa died in 1996.

Last month, Trishala also celebrated her father's birthday in the United States by arranging for an air banner with a birthday message written for him. Unlike Sanjay, Trishala has opted for a career outside of Bollywood. She is a practising psychotherapist in the US. She often shares posts in an attempt to spread awareness about mental health issues.