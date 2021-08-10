Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit, stepmom Maanayata Dutt is all love

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt, has shared yet another picture from her Hawaiian getaway. She took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seated on a yacht, wearing a red swimsuit and soaking up the sun.

Channelling the Hawaiian spirit, Trishala Dutt captioned the post, "Ahoy, Matey!" Her stepmom, Maanayata Dutt took to the comments section to drop a few red heart emojis. Fans too were impressed with her latest picture.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is currently holidaying in Hawaii.

While several dropped fire and heart emojis, a few complimented Trishala by calling her 'beautiful', 'stunning', 'hot' and 'gorgeous.' A few fans also pointed out that the red colour outfit suited her well.

Trishala has been vacationing in Hawaii since earlier this month. She has been sharing pictures from her trip on her Instagram account. As part of her trip, Trishala enjoyed the sunset, took a trip to waterfalls, spent time on the beaches, sipped on 'ice-cold coconuts' and more.

Unlike her father, Sanjay Dutt, Trishala has chosen to stay away from the limelight. She is currently pursuing a career in psychotherapy in the United States. She often shares posts educating her followers about numerous mental health ailments.

Last week, Trishala also shared a picture to remember her late mother Richa Sharma on her 57th birth anniversary. In the candid picture, Richa smiled while she ran her fingers through her hair. Trishala captioned the post, "Happy birthday mommy #riparadise". Richa died in 1996.

Last month, Trishala also celebrated her father's birthday with a sky banner. In clips she shared on her Instagram Stories, Trishala wished Sanjay with an airplane banner that read: "Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt, welcome to USA". She had shared the clips with the caption, "Happy birthday papa dukes!!!!@duttsanjay Welcome to the USA. I can't wait to see you."