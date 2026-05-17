One of the most promising faces of the 1990s, co-starred with Aishwarya Rai: Where is Chandrachur Singh now?

Every '90s kid must have seen Chandrachur Singh on screen in some film or another. He made a highly acclaimed mark with Maachis (1996), and then became an overnight sensation with the romantic musical Josh (2000), and the socially relevant drama Kya Kehna (2000). His career took a backseat after the actor suffered a severe, recurring shoulder dislocation and joint injury during a water-skiing accident in Goa.

About Chandrachur

Chandrachur Singh was a fixture in Bollywood films in the 90s.

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Chandrachur comes from an influential family with deep political, royal, and film industry roots. His father, Baldev Singh is an ex-MLA from Khair (Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh), and his mother, Krishna Kumari Devi, is the daughter of Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha. He completed his school education from The Doon School in Dehradun and earned his bachelor's degree from St. Stephen's College at the University of Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} He initially prepared for the UPSC examinations to become an IAS officer. A trained classical singer, he later worked as a music teacher at Vasant Valley School and a history teacher at The Doon School. He made his acting debut in Joy Augustine's 1996 romantic film Tere Mere Sapne, alongside Arshad Warsi and Simran. The film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan's banner ABCL. However, it was his performance in Gulzar’s highly acclaimed political drama Maachis that became his breakout role. His portrayal of a conflicted Sikh youth driven to militancy won him widespread praise and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He initially prepared for the UPSC examinations to become an IAS officer. A trained classical singer, he later worked as a music teacher at Vasant Valley School and a history teacher at The Doon School. He made his acting debut in Joy Augustine's 1996 romantic film Tere Mere Sapne, alongside Arshad Warsi and Simran. The film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan's banner ABCL. However, it was his performance in Gulzar’s highly acclaimed political drama Maachis that became his breakout role. His portrayal of a conflicted Sikh youth driven to militancy won him widespread praise and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor went on to establish himself as a lead hero in several successful multi-starrer and romantic films, including Daag: The Fire (1999), Dil Kya Kare (1999), Josh (2000) opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and Kya Kehna (2000) alongside Preity Zinta. The injury that changed everything {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor went on to establish himself as a lead hero in several successful multi-starrer and romantic films, including Daag: The Fire (1999), Dil Kya Kare (1999), Josh (2000) opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and Kya Kehna (2000) alongside Preity Zinta. The injury that changed everything {{/usCountry}}

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Unfortunately, this career momentum took a pause after he suffered a water skiing accident in Goa, where he suffered multiple dislocations and a torn joint in his right shoulder. The injury required prolonged recovery that kept him out of work, and caused significant weight gain. It took the actor almost eight years to fully recover. In the meantime, offers petered out.

“I went through a phase of disillusionment, but a sense of surrender came along soon after. When you’re inducted into the industry with a film like Maachis, your expectations are higher. But I could showcase my abilities based only on the offers that came my way. I am happy with the little work I have done. I didn’t want to sell myself short,” he told Midday in 2020. He made his OTT debut with Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya. He was also seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Ranjit Tiwari's 2022 psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli.

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Now, Chandrachur is living a quiet life as a devoted single father and occasional actor. He was married to Avantika Mankotia, but they later separated. The actor spends most of his time raising his son, Shaarnjai. Talking about his career in an interview with HT, he had said, “I always preferred taking work on merit. But then, I agree it might have led to me doing lesser work. Everyone makes mistakes. I don’t deny making a few. Par achhe kaam bhi to asaani se nahi milta (You don’t get good work easily). But now I know. This time around, I’m here to stay.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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