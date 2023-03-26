OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Rajkummar Rao, Prajakta Koli, Uorfi Javed arrive in style on 'purple' carpet

The first edition of the OTTplay Changemaker Awards 2023 was held on Sunday in Mumbai. It was attended by Rajkummar Rao, Prajakta Koli, Gulshan Grover, Uorfi Javed, Preeti Jhangiani, Bhuvan Arora, Rishab Shetty, Priyamani,Yashraj Mukhate, Swastika Mukherjee, Kunal Vijaykar and host Rithvik Dhanjani all of whom walked the ‘purple’ carpet at the event. The inaugural edition will celebrate and honour the pioneers, groundbreakers, and trendsetters of the entertainment industry who are taking the entire country by storm with their dynamic and innovative work.

Rajkummar Rao, Prajakta Koli and Uorfi Javed were part of the first edition of the awards ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Awards will be handed out to around 40-odd actors, directors, content creators, and others in categories, including Filmmaker In The Spotlight, Pathbreaking Performer, Entertainer Of The Decade, Best VFX, Rising Star of The Year, and a lot more.

Rishab Shetty, Regina Cassandra and Rohit Saraf.

Saundarya Sharma, Rupali Ganguly and Sayani Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minnal Murali filmmaker Basil Joseph picked up the Inspiring Filmmaker of the Year. RRR won the Best Visual Effects award, while Pathbreaking Performer of the Year (Male) was given to Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling. The actor said, “I'm going to be doing the work that I believe in.” The award was presented by Gulshan Grover.

Rajkummar Rao, Prajakta Koli and Uorfi Javed were part of the first edition of the awards ceremony.

Gulshan Grover, Preeti Jhangiani, and host Rithvik Dhanjani were also seen on the 'purple' carpet on Sunday.

Yashraj Mukhate, Swastika Mukherjee and Kunal Vijaykar also attended the ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The star-studded evening will bring together trendsetters from regional cinema, business leaders, content creators, and tech enablers.

Rajkummar Rao, Prajakta Koli and Uorfi Javed were part of the first edition of the awards ceremony.

Talking about the award, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO – OTTplay said, “The award will felicitate the trendsetters, the disruptors, the entertainers, the round pegs in the square holes, who believe in exploring diverse mediums to entertain the viewers. Being the debut edition of the OTTplay Changemakers Awards, we will recognize and appreciate the feats achieved by the innovators and influencers. With this inaugural edition of the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards, we aim to create an entertainment legacy of excellence for the years to come.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON