Overjoyed Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, apologises to Gen Z student protestors: ‘Salute’

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education, quit on Saturday amid widespread demonstrations by students across India against purported irregularities in entrance tests, including NEET-UG. The news has brought happiness to many students, social activists, and even some celebrities supporting this movement. One of them is Sonakshi Sinha, who took to Instagram and uploaded a playful video congratulating all those who have hailed this moment as a significant win for students.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation with hilarious video: ‘Millenial sathiya gayi hai’

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Sonakshi has been one of the celebrities voicing their opinions in recent weeks. She came out in support of Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike and condemned the lathi and tear gas attack on students during the Sansad March on July 20.

What Sonakshi Sinha said

In a video shared on social media after the resignation, Sonakshi looked visibly thrilled. She even did sit-ups while apologising to Gen Z for not taking them seriously. She said, “Bhai aap jaante nahi ho aapne aaj kya kiya hai. I am an artist, bro, but Gen Z is the art. Main pata hai bahut halke mein leti hoon Gen Z ko. Maine socha kya hai, jaake karte hain, thak jaate hain, kuch nahi hoga inse. Uske liye salute. Salute! Look at me now, I want to be you, I want to be Gen-Z. What have y'all done? Unbelievable.”

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{{^usCountry}} The translation means, "Brother, you have no idea what you’ve achieved today. I’m an artist, bro, but Gen Z is the art. You know, I used to underestimate Gen Z. I’d think, "They just do things on a whim, get tired, and nothing really comes of it." But I take my hat off to you for this. Salute! Look at me now—I want to be you; I want to be Gen Z. What have you all done? It’s unbelievable.." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The translation means, "Brother, you have no idea what you’ve achieved today. I’m an artist, bro, but Gen Z is the art. You know, I used to underestimate Gen Z. I’d think, "They just do things on a whim, get tired, and nothing really comes of it." But I take my hat off to you for this. Salute! Look at me now—I want to be you; I want to be Gen Z. What have you all done? It’s unbelievable.." {{/usCountry}}

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Why Dharmendra Pradhan resigned

Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down following weeks of protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which demanded accountability over alleged examination irregularities and called for his resignation.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan wrote that reforming India's education system had been his lifelong mission and serving the country's youth had always been a moral responsibility. Referring to the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026, he said the government had ordered a CBI inquiry, cancelled the exam, announced a fresh examination and decided to shift the test to CBT mode from next year. He added that the government's immediate priority is ensuring that over 20 lakh students can appear for the re-examination without any further difficulties.

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Pradhan also said he had accepted responsibility from the very beginning and remained committed to ensuring that deserving students do not suffer because of the examination mafia. He maintained that the results announced on July 16 reflected the hard work of meritorious students. At the same time, he expressed disappointment over what he described as attempts to mislead students during the protests. Explaining his decision, Pradhan said he was deeply saddened by recent developments and did not want the controversy to create more confusion or be misused in any way.