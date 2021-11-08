Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri awards. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with Padma Shri at Monday's ceremony in Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They will be presented with the awards by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Pictures from the ceremony show Kangana in a green-golden saree, wearing large earrings and a white face mask. Adnani Sami wore a black sherwani with golden embroidery at the neck.

Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts include Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

Earlier in an interview, Kangana spoke about the honour. About winning the award with Karan, whom she has long been at loggerheads with, Kangana told India Today Television, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

She had added, “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials... We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji’s songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride.”

Kangana, who has received four National Awards, said that the Padma Shri is the most special honour for her. She said, “I have always been honoured as an artiste but this time, I have also been recognised as a citizen and for my awareness towards the country. This is special for me because you know that the industry always points fingers at me (laughs). This is also special for my family, because they feel that I am always targeted in the film industry, slapped with legal cases and involved in fights. My family is extremely happy.”