Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy at 41 with baby bump photo from TIFF 2026

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who had made her Bollywood debut with Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan back in 2016, has announced her pregnancy in the most understated way. The actor shared a beautiful photo of herself in a flowing white gown, proudly showing off her baby bump.

Mahira keeps her pregnancy announcement simple

Mahira Khan shows off her baby bump at TIFF 2026. (Getty Images/Instagram.)

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Mahira looked relaxed and radiant, with the picture keeping the focus firmly on the special moment rather than elaborate styling or a dramatic setup. A heartfelt caption made the announcement even more personal. “We make plans and then there is ALLAH’S plan,” Mahira wrote. The post quickly had fans and well-wishers celebrating the actor as she prepares to welcome a new member into her family.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahira kept her look simple for the announcement, choosing a full-sleeved white gown that fell loosely around her. The flowing outfit framed her baby bump without making the picture feel overly styled or staged. Its soft, relaxed look suited the warmth of the moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahira kept her look simple for the announcement, choosing a full-sleeved white gown that fell loosely around her. The flowing outfit framed her baby bump without making the picture feel overly styled or staged. Its soft, relaxed look suited the warmth of the moment. {{/usCountry}}

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She kept the rest of her look understated, letting the photograph do most of the talking. With one hand placed on her bump, Mahira looked peaceful and happy. There was something effortless about the picture, which made the announcement feel all the more personal.

She is attending the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, where she moderated a conversation as part of the festival’s Community Impact programming and was honoured for her contribution to cinema. Pakistan and South Asia once again found a place at the centre of a global film conversation.

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A new chapter for Mahira Khan and Salim Karim

Mahira’s pregnancy comes almost three years after she married businessman Salim Karim in October 2023. The baby will be the couple’s first child together and Mahira’s second. The actor is already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Azlan, whom she shares with her first husband, Ali Askari. Azlan was also by her side on her wedding day, walking her down the aisle as she married Karim.

About Mahira Khan

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Mahira Khan is among Pakistan’s best-known actors, with a career spanning television and films. She became a household name with popular dramas, including Humsafar, and later made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Since then, Mahira has taken on a mix of mainstream and more performance-led roles. Her work includes Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Superstar and The Legend of Maula Jatt. Beyond acting, she has also represented Pakistan at international platforms and established herself as a familiar face in the worlds of fashion and pop culture.