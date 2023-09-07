Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah says she wants to slap Kangana Ranaut: 'Focus on your controversies, ex-boyfriends'

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah has slammed Kangana Ranaut for talking 's**t' about Pakistan without having any knowledge. On the chat show Had Kar Di with Momin Saqib, Nausheen said she would like to meet Kangana to give her two slaps. The actor then said Kangana has no respect for other people, and should keep her focus on her 'acting, controversies and ex-boyfriends.' (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to name change buzz, says she predicted it years ago: ‘We are Bhartiya not Indians’)

Kangana has no knowledge, says actor

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah said Kangana Ranaut is an extremist.

During her appearance in the show Had Kar Di with Momin Saqib, Nausheen was asked if there was any actor from Bollywood she would like to meet. Responding to this question, she took the name of Kangana and said she wants to slap her. She said, "The way she says sh*t about my country, the way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistan army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but talks about the country, that too someone else’s country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting, your direction… focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and what not."

She further added, "How do you know people are mistreated in Pakistan? How do you know about the Pakistan Army? How do you know about our agencies? We ourselves don’t know, the agencies are in our country, the Army is our country’s, they don’t share these things with us. They are secrets, are they not?'" Nausheen went on to praise Kangana's acting prowess but called her an 'extremist.'

Kangana is vocal on social media about a number of issues, pertaining to Bollywood and even politics. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2, which sees her essay the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. The film is set to release in theatres on September 19. Apart from this, she also has her solo directorial debut Emergency lined up for release this year, where she plays Indira Gandhi. She also has the action film Tejas in the pipeline.

