Pakistani musician Mustafa Zahid moved by Awarapan 2 honouring his legacy: ‘Received what I wanted, dignity and love’

Pakistani singer-composer Mustafa Zahid is a happy man after the release of Awarapan 2. In 2007, when Awarapan hit the screens, it became synonymous with his songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. Years later, when the sequel was made, geopolitics kept him away from being brought on board. However, with the release of Awarapan 2 last Friday, Mustafa is happy his legacy was honoured.

Mustafa Zahid moved by Awarapan 2 honouring his legacy

Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid watched Awarapan 2 in theatres this week.

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On Thursday, Mustafa took to his Instagram account to post a picture of him posing by the poster of Awarapan 2 at a theatre. A video he posted shows him smiling and looking overwhelmed as the film’s opening credits roll, featuring his voice and scenes of Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran. “Nearly two decades ago, Awarapan gave me a place in millions of hearts. Tonight, sitting in a theatre watching Awarapan 2, time stood still. In that opening minute, 19 years of my life flashed before my eyes,” he wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} “For 19 years, I carried these songs with me to every stage, every city and every concert. When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I’ve always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next. All I ever asked for was dignity and due credit for what I had contributed to this legacy,” he further added. Mustafa wrote that he now feels he has achieved that, “Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & Insane amount of love from all of you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For 19 years, I carried these songs with me to every stage, every city and every concert. When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I’ve always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next. All I ever asked for was dignity and due credit for what I had contributed to this legacy,” he further added. Mustafa wrote that he now feels he has achieved that, “Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & Insane amount of love from all of you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What contributions did Mustafa Zahid make to the original Awarapan soundtrack? Mustafa Zahid contributed iconic songs like 'Toh Phir Aao' and 'Tera Mera Rishta' to the original Awarapan soundtrack in 2007, which became synonymous with the film. Why was Mustafa Zahid initially excluded from Awarapan 2? Mustafa Zahid was kept away from being part of Awarapan 2 due to geopolitics, though he expressed no issue with making space for new voices in the sequel. How has Awarapan 2 performed at the box office since its release? Awarapan 2 has performed exceptionally well, grossing over ₹153 crore worldwide in just six days, making it Emraan Hashmi's highest-grossing film.

He ended the post by hoping for better circumstances and a collaboration for Awarapan 3, “Congratulations to Emraan, Disha, Vishesh and everyone at Vishesh Films on this new chapter of Awarapan. Maybe years from now, we’ll meet again for 3.0 … You’re crying, I’m not.”

Mustafa Zahid about Awarapan 2 in the past

In June, Amaal Mallik, who composed music for the sequel, tagged Mustafa on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Also a big hug to the man we all must never forget, the voice of the original #MustafaZahid and his contribution to the 2007 soundtrack - My homie, my brother from another mother & a dangerous border @Mustafology. We could’ve never been doing this if you hadn’t done the magic in the original my bro. Thank you for the stupendous melodies, the impeccable vocals and that emptiness in your rendition still haunts me and heals me.”

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He replied: “Lots of love Amaal, remember borders are dangerous but then so is love. Take Awarapan legacy to another level, the stage is all yours Mere Bhai.” At a concert in Chicago last week, Mustafa performed Awarapan songs and said, “It is unfortunate that sometimes art has to suffer because of all the politics around the world. So, unfortunately, I am not part of the album, but the amount of love and respect that I have always received from the Indians is absolutely amazing. Thank you so much guys.”

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Awarapan 2 was released in theatres on August 14, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi joining Emraan. The film has grossed over ₹153 crore worldwide since its release.