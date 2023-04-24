Palak Tiwari on Shweta Tiwari's reaction to her debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘Her appreciation might come after…'

Newcomer Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari, says even though she realises her privilege of being a celebrity kid, she is trying to pave her own path in the entertainment world. Palak recently made her Hindi cinema debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fronted by Salman Khan, the movie released on Friday ahead of Eid. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 3 collection: Salman Khan's cringefest makes around ₹66 cr in opening weekend

Shweta Tiwari is yet to react to Palak Tiwari's debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I'm not a conventional star kid. Neither am I exactly a star kid, nor am I a common person. The benefit was that I got recognised from the get-go. It wasn't like I was getting a lot of offers. (But) I do consider myself privileged. This new mould I'm making for myself – it's like a hybrid. Nobody has been in this position before. People recognise me, but it has to do with what my mother has achieved," the 22-year-old actor told PTI.

Palak was supposed to debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, produced by Arbaaz Khan, but the film did not materialise. "Whatever happens, happens for the best. For whatever reason, Rosie didn't come to fruition. But, I got a much bigger opportunity with a much bigger man (Salman), whose magnanimity is well known. I don't think anybody could have asked for a better debut,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The young actor first met Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss, which he hosts. Her mother Shweta had won the fourth season of the popular reality TV series in 2011. "He has known me since I was 8 years old. Now I'm 22, so that's a long time... He can know you for 20 years or a day, but he'll treat you the same – that's his ethos in life," she said.

Palak also opened up about her mother's reaction to getting cast in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. "She hasn't reacted yet, she's still processing it. Her appreciation might come after this film or after three to four films," she added.

Produced by Salman Khan Films (SKF) and directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Rohini Hattangadi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}