Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 3 collection: Salman Khan's cringefest makes around 66 cr in opening weekend

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may have received negative to mixed reviews by the critics, but the film fared well at the box office. After a much lower opening of ₹15 crore on Friday, the film went on to make ₹25 crore on the Eid holiday on Saturday and registered similar numbers on Sunday. It now stands at a total collection of around ₹66.5 crore. Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also had Ram Charan in a cameo appearance in the song Yentamma.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been directed by Farhad Samji. It boasts of a huge star cast including Salman, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is produced by Salman Khan Films (SKF).

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, the estimated Sunday collections Ki Jaan were around ₹24.50-25 crore nett on Sunday. The report stated that the collections from various states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar had shown improvement on Sunday. The portal also claimed that the film has been performing well overseas with collections heading towards the $4.5 million mark driven by Gulf.

Salman was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday. He was in a black shirt and distressed denims and paused for a while to pose for the paparazzi.

The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a “cringefest”. It read: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a no-brains family entertainer led by Salman suitable for nothing other than a cringe-binge hatewatch. If you've missed seeing Bhai on Eid in his truest avatar pulling off some raw, hardcore action and signature hook steps with unbearable melodrama, then Kisi Ka Bhai is for you.”

The film marked Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut. Talking about making her debut with a Salman film, Palak told PTI, “Whatever happens, happens for the best. For whatever reason, Rosie didn't come to fruition. But, I got a much bigger opportunity with a much bigger man (Salman), whose magnanimity is well known. I don't think anybody could have asked for a better debut.” She was earlier signed for Vivek Oberoi's Rosie.

