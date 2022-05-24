Palak Tiwari says her decisions impact her mom Shweta Tiwari too: 'I cannot be the one that tarnishes that'

Up-and-coming actor Palak Tiwari has said that before taking a decision on the opportunities she gets, she ponders if they will affect her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari. In a new interview, Palak revealed that she can't be the person who tarnishes her mother's name and image. She also said that her mother has given her reality checks and kept her grounded. (Also Read | Palak Tiwari says she looks like her father, had heard comments that ‘she doesn’t resemble' mom Shweta Tiwari)

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame for her role, Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001–08). She has featured in many serials such as Parvarrish (2011–13), Begusarai (2015–16) and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan (2019–20). Shweta also won Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Last year, she was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Palak said, "I may get more opportunities because of my mother but I need to sit and think is this opportunity benefiting me or am I tarnishing my mother's name by doing this? I'm not only building this career in my name, it has my mother's name attached to it. Every step I take, it's not just impacting my career but also impacting my mother's name. More than anything that's the pressure I felt. I'm responsible for a person who has given her whole life, gallantly moved towards the career that she's wanted and she's made her name. So I cannot be the one that tarnishes that."

Speaking about being compared and scrutinised for being Shweta's daughter, Palak said, "I was very prepared for that always...My mom has always been the person that's grounded me and given me reality checks. She's told me that 'You're a good looking girl, I think you're good looking but at the end of the day not everyone's gonna think so'. And that's fine, beauty is subjective. I think you're talented, you think that you're talented, but everyone might not think so. So be ready for criticism."

Palak shot to fame with Bijlee Bijlee, her debut music video, also featuring Harrdy Sandhu. She has also featured in another music video, Mangta Hai Kya, with Aditya Seal. Fans will see Palak next in Vivek Oberoi's film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Palak is the daughter of Shweta and her first husband Raja Chaudhary.

